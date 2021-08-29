Comparing Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bath & Body Works and Chico’s FAS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89 Chico’s FAS 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. Chico’s FAS has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential downside of 5.46%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Chico’s FAS.

Volatility & Risk

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chico’s FAS has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Chico’s FAS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.59 $844.00 million $3.46 19.81 Chico’s FAS $1.32 billion 0.55 -$360.14 million ($1.38) -4.31

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Chico’s FAS. Chico’s FAS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bath & Body Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Chico’s FAS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 14.62% -190.65% 15.80% Chico’s FAS -13.32% -65.16% -10.66%

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Chico’s FAS on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products. The company was founded by Helene B. Gralnick and Marvin L. Gralnick in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

