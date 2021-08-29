Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the July 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDOR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CDOR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 9,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,969. The company has a market cap of $83.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Condor Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%. Equities analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

