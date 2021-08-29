Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 9,278 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EME stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

