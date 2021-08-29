Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Vectrus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 232,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEC opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $570.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

