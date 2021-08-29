Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $271.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.12, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

