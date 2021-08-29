Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $91.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.53.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

