Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $495.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.70 and a 12 month high of $496.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

