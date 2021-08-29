Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.