Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.29% of Getty Realty worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

