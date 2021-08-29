Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNH opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.53.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

