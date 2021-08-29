Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Up to $36.70

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $37.69. Continental Resources shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 3,785 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

