Contrasting AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Genetron -666.57% -16.41% -14.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Genetron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genetron has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.49%. Given Genetron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genetron is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Genetron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnPac Bio-Medical Science $3.14 million 16.34 -$12.33 million ($1.10) -3.05 Genetron $65.06 million 17.36 -$470.35 million N/A N/A

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genetron.

Summary

Genetron beats AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

