Contrasting Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.21 -$30.12 million N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo $2.50 billion 0.43 $111.02 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29% Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo 5.90% 3.49% 2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Unrivaled Brands and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo beats Unrivaled Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,825 megawatts of electricity; and 43, 211 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity. It is also involved in the provision of repair and reconstruction services. In addition, the company provides electrical engineering services. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo was founded in 1886 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo is a subsidiary of Gazprom Energoholding LLC.

