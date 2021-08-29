Core Alternative Capital Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1,153.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,252 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.5% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital owned 0.20% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

