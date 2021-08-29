Core Alternative Capital Has $3.10 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

NYSE OXY opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.