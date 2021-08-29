Core Alternative Capital Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPC opened at $123.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

