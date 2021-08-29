Core Alternative Capital Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.35 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

