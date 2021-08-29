Core Alternative Capital Purchases 4,583 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC stock opened at $260.81 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

