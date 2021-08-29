CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of CPLG opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $840.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.99. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 166.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 66.3% in the second quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 483,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.