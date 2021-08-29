Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Short Interest Down 41.7% in August

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cortland Bancorp stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cortland Bancorp has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $28.24.

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortland Bancorp by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 75,777 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cortland Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cortland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cortland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.