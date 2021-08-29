Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

COST stock opened at GBX 59.90 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.14. Costain Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

