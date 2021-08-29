Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.
COST stock opened at GBX 59.90 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.14. Costain Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.
Costain Group Company Profile
