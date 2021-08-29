CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from CountPlus’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.
CountPlus Company Profile
Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for CountPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CountPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.