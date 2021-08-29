CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from CountPlus’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

CountPlus Company Profile

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

