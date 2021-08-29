Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $211,993.50 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Riggs sold 2,217 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $564,026.97.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $321,893.78.

Shares of COUP opened at $239.13 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.