Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,782 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $43,995,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 349,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 257,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

NYSE:BUD opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

