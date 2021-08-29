Creative Planning Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,089 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after acquiring an additional 494,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $65,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $143.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.