Creative Planning Purchases 66,122 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,122 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.55% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,572,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,843,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,099,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,636 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 57,114 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.73. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

