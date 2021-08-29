Creative Planning Sells 6,768 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.11. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

