Credit Suisse Group Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$106.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$106.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$104.50.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$99.32 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$62.50 and a 12-month high of C$100.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$95.16. The stock has a market cap of C$33.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

