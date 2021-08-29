Critical Contrast: Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) vs. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

This table compares Verisk Analytics and LegalZoom.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.78 billion 11.56 $712.70 million $5.04 39.59 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 14.68 $9.90 million N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 23.69% 30.92% 10.88% LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verisk Analytics and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 3 6 0 2.67 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $206.88, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.78%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats LegalZoom.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.