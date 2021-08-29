CSFB Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price decreased by CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.07.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

