Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 13,938 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of State Street worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $5,738,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3.0% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its position in State Street by 63.9% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

