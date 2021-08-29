Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,286 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $232.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

