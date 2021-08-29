Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.