Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $20.73 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.48. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

