Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

