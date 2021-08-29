Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

