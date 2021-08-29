Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 15,991 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,991 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Pinterest by 35.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 14.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $57.22 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.