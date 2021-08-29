Curate (XCUR) Reaches Market Cap of $33.55 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $4.14 or 0.00008495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a market capitalization of $33.55 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.
Curate Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “
Curate Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.
