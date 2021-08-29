Cutler Group LP Raises Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.48 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.