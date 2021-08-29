CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,415,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 119,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $201,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 13.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 460,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 55,957 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 213.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 29.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $396,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

