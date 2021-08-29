CX Institutional Buys 43 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 67.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $294.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

