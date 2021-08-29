CX Institutional Buys 67 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $162.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.01. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

