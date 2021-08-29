CX Institutional Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.