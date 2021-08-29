CX Institutional Invests $70,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 439.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 247,838 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

