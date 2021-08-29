CX Institutional Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

