CX Institutional Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NYSE ZBH opened at $150.07 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

