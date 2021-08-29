CX Institutional Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Rollins were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 33,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.