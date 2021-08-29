CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CyberOptics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CyberOptics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CyberOptics by 84.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in CyberOptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

