DA Davidson Lowers iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target to $15.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMBI. B. Riley began coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

