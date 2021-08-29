DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DALS) Trading Up 0.2%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DALS)

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.